Scotia Capital Inc. Sells 1,129 Shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW)

Scotia Capital Inc. lowered its holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,129 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF were worth $1,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 3,260.8% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 8,902 shares during the period. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 18,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 15.0% in the second quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,351,000.

Get Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF alerts:

Shares of PKW opened at $62.07 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.96. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 1-year low of $39.13 and a 1-year high of $70.70.

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

Further Reading: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.