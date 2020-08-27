Scotia Capital Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI)

Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,258 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Msci were worth $1,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Msci by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 109 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Msci by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 634 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in Msci by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 301 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Msci by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 197 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Msci by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,457 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 91.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Msci alerts:

Msci stock opened at $371.60 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $370.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $326.36. Msci Inc has a one year low of $210.34 and a one year high of $398.49. The stock has a market cap of $30.57 billion, a PE ratio of 60.62 and a beta of 0.95.

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.09. Msci had a negative return on equity of 268.97% and a net margin of 32.14%. The company had revenue of $409.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.25 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Msci Inc will post 7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. This is a positive change from Msci’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. Msci’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.45%.

In related news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.69, for a total transaction of $1,318,415.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,029,106.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.31, for a total value of $918,275.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 280,483 shares in the company, valued at $103,024,210.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,000 shares of company stock worth $3,898,240. 2.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on MSCI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Msci from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $383.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Msci in a research report on Friday, July 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on Msci from $342.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Msci from $337.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Msci from $346.00 to $501.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $348.00.

Msci Company Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

See Also: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Msci Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Msci and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.