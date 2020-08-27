Scotia Capital Inc. Raises Stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) by 92.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 58,168 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust were worth $1,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PHYS. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 89.7% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,906 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 100.0% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PHYS opened at $15.55 on Thursday. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $11.18 and a 12-month high of $16.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.89.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust is a closed end investment trust, which engages in the investments and holding substantially all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its objective is to provides a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors. The company was founded on August 28, 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

