Scotia Capital Inc. Raises Stake in Norbord Inc (NYSE:OSB)

Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Norbord Inc (NYSE:OSB) by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,993 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,576 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Norbord worth $1,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aigen Investment Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Norbord by 130.7% during the 2nd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 9,770 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 5,535 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Norbord during the 2nd quarter valued at about $841,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its position in Norbord by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 79,856 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,822,000 after acquiring an additional 18,409 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Norbord by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 110,328 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,501,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new position in Norbord during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $910,000. 82.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OSB stock opened at $35.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 299.52, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.55. Norbord Inc has a one year low of $8.92 and a one year high of $36.43.

Norbord (NYSE:OSB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The construction company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $421.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.76 million. Norbord had a net margin of 0.53% and a return on equity of 4.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Norbord Inc will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.2251 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. This is an increase from Norbord’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Norbord’s payout ratio is presently -40.54%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on OSB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Norbord from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Raymond James upgraded Norbord from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Norbord in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Norbord from $44.00 to $49.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Norbord from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.50.

Norbord Inc manufactures and sells wood-based panels for retail chains, contractor supply yards, and industrial manufacturers primarily in North America and Europe. The company offers oriented strand boards for use in sheathing, flooring, and roofing in home construction applications; particleboards that are used in flooring and other construction applications; and medium density fiberboards for use in cabinet doors, mouldings, and interior wall paneling applications, as well as related value-added products for use in the construction of new homes, and renovation and repair of existing structures.

