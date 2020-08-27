Scotia Capital Inc. Raises Position in BlackBerry Ltd (NYSE:BB)

Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in BlackBerry Ltd (NYSE:BB) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 226,577 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,683 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in BlackBerry were worth $1,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackBerry by 38.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 190,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after buying an additional 52,976 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its position in shares of BlackBerry by 2.3% in the first quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 169,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 3,869 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in shares of BlackBerry by 12.0% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 59,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 6,322 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of BlackBerry by 9.3% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 171,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 14,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of BlackBerry by 9.0% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 327,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after buying an additional 27,166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.77% of the company’s stock.

BB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Pi Financial restated a “neutral” rating on shares of BlackBerry in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of BlackBerry from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of BlackBerry from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of BlackBerry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James set a $7.50 target price on shares of BlackBerry and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, BlackBerry presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.86.

BB opened at $5.08 on Thursday. BlackBerry Ltd has a 52-week low of $2.70 and a 52-week high of $7.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.66. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 1.47.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 24th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $214.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.58 million. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 75.38% and a positive return on equity of 0.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BlackBerry Ltd will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

BlackBerry Limited provides enterprise software and services worldwide. The company offers BlackBerry Enterprise Mobility Suite, which combines and integrates mobile security, management, productivity, and collaboration solutions, such as BlackBerry UEM, BlackBerry Dynamics, and BlackBerry Workspaces; BlackBerry AtHoc, a networked crisis communications solution; SecuSUITE for Government, a voice encryption software solution; BlackBerry Enterprise Consulting and BlackBerry Cybersecurity Consulting services; and BBM Enterprise, an enterprise-grade instant messaging solution, as well as BlackBerry Spark Communication services.

