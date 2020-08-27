Scotia Capital Inc. Purchases 6,619 Shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 34.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,619 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF were worth $956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,821 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Symons Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Symons Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 114.6% during the 2nd quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Proequities Inc. raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 1,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 9,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period.

Get VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:GDX opened at $41.60 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.76 and its 200 day moving average is $33.11. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.18 and a fifty-two week high of $45.78.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

Recommended Story: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.