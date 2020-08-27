Scotia Capital Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Scotia Capital Inc. reduced its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,230 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VWO. Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 60.4% in the second quarter. Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. now owns 28,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after buying an additional 10,862 shares in the last quarter. South State CORP. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Cape ANN Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $762,000. Ferris Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Stockman Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 45,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $44.86 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $29.95 and a 1-year high of $45.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.16.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Read More: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.