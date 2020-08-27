Scotia Capital Inc. Lowers Holdings in ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML)

Scotia Capital Inc. trimmed its holdings in ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,042 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 176 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $1,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in ASML by 6.8% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 531 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A boosted its holdings in ASML by 0.8% in the first quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 5,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ASML by 150.0% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 70 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in shares of ASML by 2.1% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of ASML by 3.2% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,523 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. 17.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ASML stock opened at $385.92 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $375.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $321.24. ASML Holding NV has a 1-year low of $191.25 and a 1-year high of $402.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market cap of $159.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.00.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The semiconductor company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. ASML had a net margin of 22.70% and a return on equity of 23.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. Equities analysts expect that ASML Holding NV will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. downgraded shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of ASML from $300.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of ASML from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $322.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ASML from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $383.60.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems primarily in the Netherlands, the United States, and Asia. It sells Holistic Lithography solutions, which integrate its three categories of products, including DUV lithography, EUV lithography, and Applications.

