Scotia Capital Inc. Has $979,000 Position in Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG)

Scotia Capital Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,659 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp purchased a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $223,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 113,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,341,000 after acquiring an additional 15,230 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 101,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,974,000 after acquiring an additional 11,433 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 16.2% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 34,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 4,818 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 228.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,007,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,449,000 after acquiring an additional 701,401 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CAG shares. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.29.

In related news, SVP Robert G. Wise sold 18,417 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total value of $653,435.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,712 shares in the company, valued at $1,160,621.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Thomas M. Mcgough sold 80,615 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $2,821,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 226,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,926,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 364,422 shares of company stock worth $13,145,465. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CAG stock opened at $38.73 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.92 billion, a PE ratio of 22.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.86. Conagra Brands Inc has a one year low of $22.83 and a one year high of $38.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 30th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Conagra Brands Inc will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 4th will be paid a $0.2125 dividend. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 3rd. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is 37.28%.

Conagra Brands Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

