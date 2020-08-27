Scotia Capital Inc. Has $959,000 Stock Holdings in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 11.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its position in Dominion Energy by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 5,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Dominion Energy by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Dominion Energy by 117.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 4,057 shares in the last quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC bought a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE:D opened at $78.08 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.95 billion, a PE ratio of 105.51, a P/E/G ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 0.40. Dominion Energy Inc has a twelve month low of $57.79 and a twelve month high of $90.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $78.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.94.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy Inc will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.82%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.68%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, July 13th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Monday, July 6th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.06.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

Featured Article: What is the NASDAQ?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.