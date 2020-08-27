Scotia Capital Inc. Has $1.21 Million Stock Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Scotia Capital Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,234 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 13,274 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in Micron Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $282,293,000. Sanders Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 25,218,470 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,196,628,000 after purchasing an additional 6,711,318 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,956,303 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $671,123,000 after purchasing an additional 4,614,033 shares in the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $117,041,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 70.7% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,059,307 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $254,882,000 after purchasing an additional 2,508,736 shares in the last quarter. 80.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 13,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total value of $662,016.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 142,063 shares in the company, valued at $6,867,325.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.79, for a total value of $517,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 128,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,648,178.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,003 shares of company stock valued at $1,195,427 in the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cascend Securities dropped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.03.

MU stock opened at $44.96 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.11 billion, a PE ratio of 22.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.48. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $31.13 and a one year high of $61.19.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 11.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

