Scotia Capital Inc. Has $1.19 Million Stock Position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,389 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,057 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $1,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 112.3% in the first quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 543,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,263,000 after acquiring an additional 287,650 shares during the period. S&T Bank PA lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 53.6% in the first quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 59,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,100,000 after purchasing an additional 20,903 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $922,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 918.3% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 15,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 13,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 17.9% in the first quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 5,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares in the last quarter.

VLUE stock opened at $75.59 on Thursday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.21 and a twelve month high of $89.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $74.16 and its 200-day moving average is $72.63.

