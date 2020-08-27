Scotia Capital Inc. Has $1.12 Million Position in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

Scotia Capital Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,516 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Duke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 18,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after acquiring an additional 2,762 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 5,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 4,435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,886 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DUK. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Duke Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Duke Energy from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Duke Energy from $113.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price objective (down previously from $93.00) on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Duke Energy from $108.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Duke Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.93.

Shares of NYSE DUK opened at $79.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $82.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.72. Duke Energy Corp has a one year low of $62.13 and a one year high of $103.79. The firm has a market cap of $59.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.32.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.05. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 8.76%. The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.965 per share. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 76.28%.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

