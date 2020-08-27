Scotia Capital Inc. Has $1.11 Million Stake in Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE:GIL)

Scotia Capital Inc. lowered its stake in Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) by 47.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,836 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 62,159 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Gildan Activewear were worth $1,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 15.9% in the second quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 128,638 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 17,618 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Gildan Activewear during the second quarter worth about $301,000. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Gildan Activewear by 35.5% during the second quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 46,143 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 12,079 shares during the period. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. lifted its position in Gildan Activewear by 21.1% during the second quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. now owns 640,522 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,890,000 after purchasing an additional 111,433 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Gildan Activewear by 41.6% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 37,888 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 11,140 shares during the period. 75.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gildan Activewear alerts:

Shares of GIL stock opened at $20.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 2,015.01 and a beta of 1.40. Gildan Activewear Inc has a 52-week low of $9.42 and a 52-week high of $37.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.26.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The textile maker reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.78). Gildan Activewear had a positive return on equity of 0.37% and a negative net margin of 10.14%. The business had revenue of $229.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 71.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Gildan Activewear Inc will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GIL. National Bank Financial raised shares of Gildan Activewear from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine raised Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Gildan Activewear in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.15.

About Gildan Activewear

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells a range of apparel products in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company manufactures and markets active wear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Platinum, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil, Alstyle, and Gold Toe brands.

See Also: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for Gildan Activewear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gildan Activewear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.