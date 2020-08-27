Scotia Capital Inc. Grows Stock Position in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in National Grid were worth $1,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NGG. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of National Grid by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,043,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,800,000 after acquiring an additional 154,401 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of National Grid by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 925,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,904,000 after acquiring an additional 104,858 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of National Grid by 50.1% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 890,292 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,877,000 after acquiring an additional 297,326 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of National Grid by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 721,025 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,015,000 after acquiring an additional 8,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of National Grid by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 390,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,742,000 after acquiring an additional 61,577 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NGG. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of National Grid in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. ValuEngine cut National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. HSBC cut National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised National Grid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.00.

NGG opened at $56.85 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. National Grid plc has a 52 week low of $44.29 and a 52 week high of $69.08.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd were paid a dividend of $2.0126 per share. This represents a yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 1st. National Grid’s dividend payout ratio is presently 113.03%.

National Grid Profile

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other Activities segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,200 kilometers of overhead lines; 1,560 kilometers of underground cables; and 346 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

