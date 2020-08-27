Scotia Capital Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,306 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,068 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $1,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 11,457,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,658,000 after buying an additional 93,169 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,028,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,939,000 after buying an additional 19,086 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,763,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,021,000 after buying an additional 8,991 shares during the period. Texas Treasury Safekeeping Trust Co. grew its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 84.2% during the second quarter. Texas Treasury Safekeeping Trust Co. now owns 1,603,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,235,000 after buying an additional 733,343 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the first quarter worth $72,989,000.

NASDAQ ACWI opened at $82.47 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.34. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 52 week low of $53.31 and a 52 week high of $82.49.

