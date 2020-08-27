Scotia Capital Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Scotia Capital Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 330 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Square LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cummins in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 87.4% in the 1st quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 479.3% in the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Cummins during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in Cummins by 1,283.3% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. 80.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CMI opened at $209.15 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Cummins Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.03 and a 12 month high of $215.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $194.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.52. The stock has a market cap of $31.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.66, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.17.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.93. Cummins had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 21.04%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 9.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 21st will be paid a $1.311 dividend. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.82%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CMI shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $175.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $203.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $171.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $167.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.12.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

