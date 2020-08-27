Scotia Capital Inc. Boosts Stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $1,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 51,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,712,000 after buying an additional 10,883 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the second quarter worth about $294,000. Papp L Roy & Associates raised its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 224,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,125,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Advisors acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the second quarter worth about $249,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the second quarter worth about $4,014,000.

XBI opened at $108.75 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $113.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.04. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $62.94 and a fifty-two week high of $121.06.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

