Scotia Capital Inc. Acquires Shares of 45,640 Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR)

Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 45,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,016,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CARR. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 1776 Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new stake in Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new stake in Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on CARR shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on Carrier Global from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. UBS Group started coverage on Carrier Global in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Argus upped their price objective on Carrier Global from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Carrier Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Carrier Global from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Carrier Global has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

Shares of CARR stock opened at $31.03 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.52. Carrier Global has a 12-month low of $11.50 and a 12-month high of $31.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Carrier Global will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

