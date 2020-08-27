Scotgold Resources’ (TKO) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Scotgold Resources (LON:TKO) in a report released on Monday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports. Liberum Capital currently has a GBX 125 ($1.63) target price on the stock.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.99, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Scotgold Resources has a 12-month low of GBX 22.22 ($0.29) and a 12-month high of GBX 65 ($0.85).
About Scotgold Resources
