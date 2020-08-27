Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Sets New 52-Week High at $116.80

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $116.80 and last traded at $116.17, with a volume of 473544 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $115.42.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $109.74 and its 200-day moving average is $96.35.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bellevue Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. NWK Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

