Schneider Electric (EPA:SU) Given a €97.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Analysts

Deutsche Bank set a €97.00 ($114.12) target price on Schneider Electric (EPA:SU) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €88.00 ($103.53) target price on Schneider Electric and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group set a €78.00 ($91.76) target price on Schneider Electric and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a €120.00 ($141.18) price objective on Schneider Electric and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €106.00 ($124.71) price objective on Schneider Electric and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, UBS Group set a €115.00 ($135.29) price objective on Schneider Electric and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €101.64 ($119.58).

SU opened at €107.30 ($126.24) on Wednesday. Schneider Electric has a 12 month low of €64.88 ($76.33) and a 12 month high of €76.34 ($89.81). The business has a fifty day moving average price of €100.92 and a 200 day moving average price of €90.44.

Schneider Electric SE provides energy management and automation solutions worldwide. It operates through four businesses: Low Voltage, Medium Voltage, Secure Power, and Industrial Automation. The Low Voltage business provides low voltage power and building automation products and solutions that address the needs of various end markets from buildings to industries and infrastructure to data centers.

