Savant Capital LLC Takes $225,000 Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN)

Savant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 360 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in REGN. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 144.0% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 61 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 44.2% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 62 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 56.3% during the second quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 50 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 460.0% during the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 56 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director George L. Sing sold 61,000 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.40, for a total value of $36,929,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 111,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,582,012.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.23, for a total value of $60,323.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,395,946.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 146,283 shares of company stock worth $89,141,186 over the last 90 days. 11.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on REGN shares. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $675.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Citigroup raised their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $585.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $630.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Benchmark lowered Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $622.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $584.46.

Shares of NASDAQ:REGN traded up $1.91 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $613.91. 1,365 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 606,546. The firm has a market cap of $64.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.69, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.12. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52-week low of $271.37 and a 52-week high of $664.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $624.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $548.92.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $7.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.59 by $1.57. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 26.71% and a net margin of 37.30%. The company’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.02 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 28.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

