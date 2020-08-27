Savant Capital LLC Purchases New Position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Savant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 43.5% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,104,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,584,000 after acquiring an additional 2,759,826 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in PACCAR by 346.4% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,810,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404,646 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in PACCAR in the first quarter worth $57,080,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in PACCAR in the first quarter worth $38,946,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in PACCAR by 20.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,531,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,348,000 after acquiring an additional 592,303 shares in the last quarter. 61.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ PCAR traded down $0.55 on Thursday, reaching $86.32. The stock had a trading volume of 3,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,461,000. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $84.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. PACCAR Inc has a 1 year low of $49.11 and a 1 year high of $91.30. The company has a market capitalization of $29.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.16.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.12. PACCAR had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 7.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 56.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 10th. This is an increase from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is 18.63%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PCAR shares. BidaskClub cut PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cowen upgraded PACCAR to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $65.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Citigroup raised their price target on PACCAR from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on PACCAR from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on PACCAR from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.21.

In related news, VP Alma Lily Ley sold 3,314 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.65, for a total transaction of $280,530.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,240.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 7,416 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.90, for a total value of $637,034.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $810,037. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,888 shares of company stock valued at $2,300,018. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

