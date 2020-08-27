Savant Capital LLC Invests $215,000 in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Savant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in Nucor in the first quarter valued at about $34,585,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Nucor by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,217,908 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $223,968,000 after purchasing an additional 749,893 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Nucor by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,357,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $192,644,000 after purchasing an additional 409,377 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in Nucor by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,063,462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,264,000 after acquiring an additional 394,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Nucor by 123.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 674,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,337,000 after acquiring an additional 371,876 shares in the last quarter. 75.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NUE shares. KeyCorp increased their target price on Nucor from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Nucor from $56.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Nucor in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Nucor from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nucor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.17.

In other Nucor news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 2,076 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.56, for a total value of $88,354.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,024,962.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 9,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.18, for a total transaction of $405,417.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 118,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,099,126.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NUE traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $45.60. 5,085 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,990,173. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.76 billion, a PE ratio of 27.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.21 and its 200 day moving average is $41.06. Nucor Co. has a 12 month low of $27.52 and a 12 month high of $58.70.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The business’s revenue was down 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.4025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.35%.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

