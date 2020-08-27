Savant Capital LLC Invests $203,000 in Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Savant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 50.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 214.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.86% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NDAQ traded up $2.44 during trading on Thursday, hitting $132.54. 642,827 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 650,492. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $129.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Nasdaq Inc has a 12-month low of $71.66 and a 12-month high of $135.51. The firm has a market cap of $21.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.73, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.76.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.09. Nasdaq had a net margin of 16.21% and a return on equity of 16.89%. The business had revenue of $699.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Nasdaq Inc will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.20%.

In other news, EVP Lars Ottersgard sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.82, for a total transaction of $419,370.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 1,540 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.29, for a total transaction of $200,646.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,566 shares of company stock valued at $1,302,859. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NDAQ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lowered shares of Nasdaq from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $141.00 target price for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $107.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.09.

Nasdaq, Inc provides trading, clearing, marketplace technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services worldwide. The company's Market Services segment offers equity derivative trading and clearing; cash equity trading; fixed income and commodities trading and clearing; and trade management services.

