Savant Capital LLC Boosts Stock Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 45.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,457 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 6,059 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,459 shares of the bank’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 55,925 shares of the bank’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,855 shares of the bank’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 37,666 shares of the bank’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 15,791 shares of the bank’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687 shares in the last quarter. 73.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:HBAN traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,091,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,346,405. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52 week low of $6.82 and a 52 week high of $15.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.59.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 17th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.38%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.24%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HBAN. ValuEngine raised Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Stephens raised Huntington Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $9.00 to $10.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Bank of America cut their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.04.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

