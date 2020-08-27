Savant Capital LLC Acquires New Stake in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Savant Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Globe Life in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Globe Life in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Globe Life in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Globe Life by 100.4% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its position in shares of Globe Life by 128.3% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. 74.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Globe Life from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $87.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.14.

In related news, CEO Larry M. Hutchison sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.43, for a total transaction of $953,160.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 678,200 shares in the company, valued at $53,869,426. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Frank M. Svoboda sold 8,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.25, for a total transaction of $646,012.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $802,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 33,050 shares of company stock valued at $2,627,343 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GL traded down $0.15 on Thursday, hitting $84.16. 348,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 424,210. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Globe Life Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.74 and a 1-year high of $111.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $79.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 1.11.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Globe Life had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 10.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Globe Life Inc. will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 2nd. Globe Life’s payout ratio is 11.11%.

About Globe Life

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

