Savant Capital LLC Acquires New Stake in Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN)

Savant Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 14,394 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DVN. Pitcairn Co. purchased a new position in Devon Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. ETRADE Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Devon Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $331,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,490,726 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $10,301,000 after purchasing an additional 216,100 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 188.5% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,083 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 22,922 shares during the period. 81.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.09.

NYSE DVN traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,703,949. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.14. Devon Energy Corp has a 52 week low of $4.70 and a 52 week high of $28.42. The stock has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 20.33 and a beta of 3.27.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The energy company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.08. Devon Energy had a positive return on equity of 4.29% and a negative net margin of 51.02%. The firm had revenue of $394.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 78.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Devon Energy Corp will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.88%.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 12,900 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

