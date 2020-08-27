salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) was upgraded by TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on salesforce.com from $196.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. salesforce.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.97.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

CRM opened at $272.32 on Tuesday. salesforce.com has a 12 month low of $115.29 and a 12 month high of $277.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $196.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $175.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 1.07.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 4.13%. salesforce.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that salesforce.com will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other salesforce.com news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 218 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.71, for a total value of $41,792.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,050,175.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.30, for a total transaction of $1,753,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 96,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,902,426. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 764,895 shares of company stock valued at $145,744,755. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,232,417 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $13,343,968,000 after buying an additional 1,349,434 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,796,146 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $12,138,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042,078 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,091,351 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,737,125,000 after purchasing an additional 216,205 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 5.8% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,506,350 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,155,485,000 after purchasing an additional 632,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 2.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,834,351 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,559,929,000 after buying an additional 278,879 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.26% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.