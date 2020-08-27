salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Receives “Buy” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their buy rating on shares of salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a $250.00 price target on the CRM provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $200.00.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CRM. OTR Global downgraded salesforce.com to a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, May 4th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of salesforce.com from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $239.97.

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $272.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $194.66 billion, a PE ratio of 144.03, a P/E/G ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 1.07. salesforce.com has a fifty-two week low of $115.29 and a fifty-two week high of $277.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $196.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $175.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 4.13% and a net margin of 12.21%. salesforce.com’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that salesforce.com will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 1,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.61, for a total transaction of $437,228.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,583,800 shares in the company, valued at $8,094,423,518. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.71, for a total transaction of $41,792.78. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,050,175.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 764,895 shares of company stock worth $145,744,755. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 1.7% in the second quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,037 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank increased its position in salesforce.com by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 3,040 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,907 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 434 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FLC Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 5,267 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.26% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

