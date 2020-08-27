salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Rating Increased to B+ at TheStreet

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) was upgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a report released on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on salesforce.com from $210.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Loop Capital lifted their price target on salesforce.com from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cfra lifted their price target on salesforce.com from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. salesforce.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $239.97.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

Shares of CRM opened at $272.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $196.56 and a 200-day moving average of $175.68. The company has a market cap of $194.66 billion, a PE ratio of 106.38, a P/E/G ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 1.07. salesforce.com has a one year low of $115.29 and a one year high of $277.97.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 4.13% and a net margin of 12.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. Analysts expect that salesforce.com will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 1,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.61, for a total value of $437,228.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 29,583,800 shares in the company, valued at $8,094,423,518. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.63, for a total transaction of $868,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 45,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,979,513.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 764,895 shares of company stock worth $145,744,755. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 26.9% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,688 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $6,311,000 after purchasing an additional 7,140 shares during the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in salesforce.com in the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. AXA boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 13.2% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 642,117 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $92,452,000 after purchasing an additional 74,972 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in salesforce.com in the first quarter worth approximately $147,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in salesforce.com by 28.8% in the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,348 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,053,000 after acquiring an additional 3,652 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.26% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Recommended Story: Circuit Breakers

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.