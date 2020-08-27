salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Price Target Increased to $280.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) had its target price raised by Bank of America from $235.00 to $280.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the CRM provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CRM. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Barclays boosted their price target on salesforce.com from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday. Mizuho increased their price objective on salesforce.com from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a neutral rating and set a $186.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. salesforce.com presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $239.97.

CRM opened at $272.32 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $196.56 and a 200 day moving average of $175.68. The stock has a market cap of $194.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 144.03, a PEG ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. salesforce.com has a 52-week low of $115.29 and a 52-week high of $277.97.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 4.13% and a net margin of 12.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that salesforce.com will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 1,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.61, for a total value of $437,228.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 29,583,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,094,423,518. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 218 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.71, for a total value of $41,792.78. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,050,175.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 764,895 shares of company stock worth $145,744,755. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,232,417 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $13,343,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349,434 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 1.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,796,146 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $12,138,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042,078 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in salesforce.com by 1.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,091,351 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,737,125,000 after purchasing an additional 216,205 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 5.8% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,506,350 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,155,485,000 after purchasing an additional 632,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 2.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,834,351 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,559,929,000 after purchasing an additional 278,879 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.26% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

