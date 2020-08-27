salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Hits New 12-Month High After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $218.35 and last traded at $216.05, with a volume of 25651943 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $208.46.

The CRM provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.77. salesforce.com had a negative net margin of 0.92% and a positive return on equity of 2.45%. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. salesforce.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target (up from $200.00) on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.97.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 1,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.61, for a total transaction of $437,228.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 29,583,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,094,423,518. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.71, for a total transaction of $41,792.78. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,050,175.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 764,895 shares of company stock worth $145,744,755. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 1st quarter valued at $986,207,000. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 96.7% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,062,595 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $872,892,000 after buying an additional 2,980,823 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $264,849,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,906,354 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,282,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,232,417 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $13,343,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349,434 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.26% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $187.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,512.89, a PEG ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $196.56 and its 200-day moving average is $175.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

About salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM)

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Read More: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.