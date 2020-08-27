Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Safety Insurance Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th.

Safety Insurance Group stock opened at $74.78 on Tuesday. Safety Insurance Group has a fifty-two week low of $65.45 and a fifty-two week high of $103.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $76.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 0.36.

Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The insurance provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by ($0.35). Safety Insurance Group had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The company had revenue of $207.77 million during the quarter.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Safety Insurance Group in the second quarter worth $370,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 3.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 71,243 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,433,000 after acquiring an additional 2,165 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 21.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 233,743 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,826,000 after acquiring an additional 40,932 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Safety Insurance Group in the second quarter worth $428,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.44% of the company’s stock.

About Safety Insurance Group

Safety Insurance Group, Inc provides private passenger and commercial automobile insurance in Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and Maine, the United States. The company's private passenger automobile policies offer coverage for bodily injury and property damage to others, no-fault personal injury coverage for the insured/insured's car occupants, and physical damage coverage for an insured's own vehicle for collision or other perils.

