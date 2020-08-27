SafeCapital Price Reaches $0.13 (SCAP)

SafeCapital (CURRENCY:SCAP) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 27th. Over the last week, SafeCapital has traded 11.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. SafeCapital has a market cap of $235,218.74 and $1.06 million worth of SafeCapital was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SafeCapital coin can currently be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00001151 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bonorum (BONO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $51.36 or 0.00451672 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00022561 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000556 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00010926 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002773 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00012750 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000273 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000294 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00012787 BTC.

SafeCapital Coin Profile

SafeCapital (SCAP) is a coin. It was first traded on November 11th, 2019. SafeCapital’s total supply is 2,052,758 coins and its circulating supply is 1,797,119 coins. SafeCapital’s official website is www.safecapital.io . The official message board for SafeCapital is medium.com/@safecapital . SafeCapital’s official Twitter account is @SafecapitalO and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling SafeCapital

SafeCapital can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCapital directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeCapital should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SafeCapital using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

