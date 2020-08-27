S & T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) Downgraded by BidaskClub

S & T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on STBA. Stephens started coverage on shares of S & T Bancorp in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $27.50 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of S & T Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of S & T Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

STBA stock opened at $20.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. S & T Bancorp has a 1-year low of $18.97 and a 1-year high of $41.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.78. The firm has a market cap of $821.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53 and a beta of 0.61.

S & T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. S & T Bancorp had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 7.66%. The firm had revenue of $85.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.35 million. As a group, analysts expect that S & T Bancorp will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in S & T Bancorp by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 155,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,256,000 after buying an additional 13,687 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in S & T Bancorp by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 574,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,698,000 after buying an additional 37,416 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in S & T Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in S & T Bancorp by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 72,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after buying an additional 8,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in S & T Bancorp by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 138,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,253,000 after buying an additional 7,745 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.65% of the company’s stock.

S & T Bancorp Company Profile

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts time and demand deposits; and offers commercial and consumer loans, cash management services, and brokerage and trust services, as well as acts as guardian and custodian of employee benefits.

