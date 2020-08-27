S & T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) Downgraded by BidaskClub

S & T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.
Several other research firms have also weighed in on STBA. Stephens started coverage on shares of S & T Bancorp in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $27.50 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of S & T Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of S & T Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.
STBA stock opened at $20.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. S & T Bancorp has a 1-year low of $18.97 and a 1-year high of $41.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.78. The firm has a market cap of $821.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53 and a beta of 0.61.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in S & T Bancorp by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 155,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,256,000 after buying an additional 13,687 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in S & T Bancorp by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 574,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,698,000 after buying an additional 37,416 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in S & T Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in S & T Bancorp by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 72,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after buying an additional 8,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in S & T Bancorp by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 138,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,253,000 after buying an additional 7,745 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.65% of the company’s stock.
S & T Bancorp Company Profile
S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts time and demand deposits; and offers commercial and consumer loans, cash management services, and brokerage and trust services, as well as acts as guardian and custodian of employee benefits.
