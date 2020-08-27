RWE (FRA:RWE) Given a €39.50 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

RWE (FRA:RWE) received a €39.50 ($46.47) target price from analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 17.80% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on RWE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €38.00 ($44.71) price target on RWE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a €30.00 ($35.29) price target on RWE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €37.00 ($43.53) price target on RWE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on RWE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of RWE in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. RWE has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €33.28 ($39.15).

Get RWE alerts:

Shares of RWE stock opened at €33.53 ($39.45) on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €32.89 and its 200-day moving average price is €29.56. RWE has a 12 month low of €14.35 ($16.88) and a 12 month high of €23.28 ($27.39).

RWE Aktiengesellschaft supplies electricity and gas. It operates through four segments: Lignite & Nuclear; European Power; Supply & Trading; and Innogy. The company operates power stations based on lignite, coal, gas, nuclear power, renewable energies, and hydro and biomass; and operates and maintains solar farms, as well as generates heat.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Receive News & Ratings for RWE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RWE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.