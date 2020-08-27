RumbleON (OTCMKTS:RMBL) Trading 5.6% Higher on Insider Buying Activity

Shares of RumbleON, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RMBL) traded up 5.6% during trading on Tuesday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as $35.58 and last traded at $34.82. 430,900 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 514,769 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.98.

Specifically, CEO Marshall Chesrown acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.14 per share, with a total value of $56,280.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,652,195. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities raised their price objective on RumbleON from $15.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Aegis assumed coverage on RumbleON in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.69.

RumbleON (OTCMKTS:RMBL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 14th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($4.57) by $5.04.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in RumbleON stock. Trellus Management Company LLC boosted its position in RumbleON, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RMBL) by 513.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 358,525 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300,035 shares during the quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC owned 0.89% of RumbleON worth $75,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About RumbleON

RumbleOn, Inc operates a capital light disruptive e-commerce platform facilitating the ability of both consumers and dealers to buy-sell-trade-finance pre-owned vehicles in one online location. It operates through the Vehicle Distribution, and Vehicle Logistics Transportation business segments. The Vehicle Distribution segment distributes power sports and automotive and is anchored on a proprietary supply chain and distribution software platform that is supported with its mobile-first web and application strategy.

