Rubycoin (RBY) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1.00

Rubycoin (CURRENCY:RBY) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 27th. One Rubycoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0489 or 0.00000430 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Bittrex and YoBit. Rubycoin has a market capitalization of $1.35 million and approximately $1.00 worth of Rubycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Rubycoin has traded down 7.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00030640 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00006161 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000353 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

RBY is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 24th, 2014. Rubycoin’s total supply is 27,601,562 coins. The official website for Rubycoin is www.rubycoin.org . The Reddit community for Rubycoin is /r/rubycoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rubycoin’s official Twitter account is @rubycoinorg

Rubycoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rubycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rubycoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rubycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

