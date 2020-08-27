Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) Major Shareholder Wilhelmsen A. S. A Sells 600,000 Shares

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) major shareholder Wilhelmsen A. S. A sold 600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.67, for a total value of $38,202,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,887,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,266,228,274.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock opened at $62.84 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.93 and its 200-day moving average is $54.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd has a 12-month low of $19.25 and a 12-month high of $135.32.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($6.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.82) by ($1.31). The company had revenue of $175.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.88 million. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative return on equity of 3.68% and a negative net margin of 24.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 93.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd will post -17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RCL shares. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Redburn Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Macquarie lowered Royal Caribbean Cruises from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Royal Caribbean Cruises has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.68.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. tru Independence LLC raised its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 400.0% during the second quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 74.5% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. First Command Bank raised its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 211.0% during the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 65.8% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 28.9% during the second quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 66.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

