Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) Director Sells $88,704,000.00 in Stock

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 1,400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total transaction of $88,704,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $769,887.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

RCL stock opened at $62.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd has a 12 month low of $19.25 and a 12 month high of $135.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.35.

Get Royal Caribbean Cruises alerts:

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($6.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.82) by ($1.31). Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative net margin of 24.36% and a negative return on equity of 3.68%. The firm had revenue of $175.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.54 earnings per share. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s quarterly revenue was down 93.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd will post -17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on RCL. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Redburn Partners restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Royal Caribbean Cruises presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.68.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCL. tru Independence LLC increased its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 74.5% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. First Command Bank grew its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 211.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 65.8% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 66.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

Further Reading: What is total return in investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.