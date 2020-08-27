Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Director Sells C$745,905.08 in Stock

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) Director David Ian Mckay sold 7,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$99.26, for a total value of C$745,905.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$582,927.55.

David Ian Mckay also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

On Wednesday, July 22nd, David Ian Mckay sold 7,515 shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$95.27, for a total value of C$715,978.85.

On Friday, June 19th, David Ian Mckay sold 7,515 shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$92.91, for a total value of C$698,188.59.

Shares of RY opened at C$101.40 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$95.18 and its 200 day moving average price is C$92.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.98. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of C$72.00 and a 1-year high of C$109.68.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The financial services provider reported C$1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.59 by C($0.56). The business had revenue of C$10.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$11.47 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.5200003 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, October 26th will be given a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.77%.

RY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$90.00 to C$93.00 in a report on Thursday, May 28th. CSFB raised their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$101.00 to C$103.00 in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$101.00 to C$103.00 in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$97.00 to C$105.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$95.00 to C$95.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Royal Bank of Canada presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$103.23.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers check and savings accounts; home equity and auto financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual fund, self-directed brokerage account, and guaranteed investment certificate services; and credit cards, and payment products and solutions for individuals.

Recommended Story: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.