Roth Capital Raises Iclick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) Price Target to $11.50

Iclick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) had its price target raised by Roth Capital from $7.50 to $11.50 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ICLK. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Iclick Interactive Asia Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Iclick Interactive Asia Group from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of Iclick Interactive Asia Group from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. ValuEngine cut shares of Iclick Interactive Asia Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $10.00 price target (up previously from $8.00) on shares of Iclick Interactive Asia Group in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $8.63.

ICLK stock opened at $9.91 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $571.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.29 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.35. Iclick Interactive Asia Group has a 52 week low of $2.80 and a 52 week high of $10.22.

Iclick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 24th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. Iclick Interactive Asia Group had a negative return on equity of 2.60% and a negative net margin of 5.36%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Iclick Interactive Asia Group will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Iclick Interactive Asia Group in the 1st quarter worth $95,000. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in Iclick Interactive Asia Group during the 2nd quarter worth $2,156,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Iclick Interactive Asia Group during the 1st quarter worth $202,000. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new position in Iclick Interactive Asia Group during the 1st quarter worth $116,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Iclick Interactive Asia Group during the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Iclick Interactive Asia Group Company Profile

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online marketing services in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company offers mobile audience solutions, which are non-search engine marketing solutions designed to identify, engage, and activate audience on mobile apps, and monitor and measure the results of online marketing activities on such channels; and other solutions that focuses on identifying, engaging, and activating audience on non-mobile app content distribution channels comprising PC banner displays, PC video advertisements, and search engine marketing.

