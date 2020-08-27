Roth Capital Initiates Coverage on Northern Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG)

Investment analysts at Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Northern Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $1.80 price target on the energy company’s stock. Roth Capital’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 157.14% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Northern Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 target price on shares of Northern Oil & Gas in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. TheStreet cut shares of Northern Oil & Gas from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Northern Oil & Gas in a research note on Monday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1.20 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1.60.

Shares of Northern Oil & Gas stock opened at $0.70 on Thursday. Northern Oil & Gas has a 12-month low of $0.50 and a 12-month high of $2.43.

Northern Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The energy company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01).

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NOG. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Northern Oil & Gas by 73.2% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 39,101 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 16,520 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Oil & Gas by 103.1% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 40,794 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345,377 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Oil & Gas during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Northern Oil & Gas in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Northern Oil & Gas in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Northern Oil & Gas

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin of North Dakota and Montana.

