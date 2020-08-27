Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. Decreases Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. decreased its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 150,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,820 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 2.1% of Roosevelt Investment Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $21,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,285,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. South State CORP. raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. South State CORP. now owns 104,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,650,000 after buying an additional 10,866 shares in the last quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter worth $3,007,000. Security National Bank raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Security National Bank now owns 23,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the period. Finally, Stockman Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.1% in the second quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

JNJ stock opened at $152.30 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $147.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $400.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.27, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.68. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $109.16 and a fifty-two week high of $157.00.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $18.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.73 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.21% and a net margin of 22.69%. The company’s revenue was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be given a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 46.54%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Monday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.38.

In other news, EVP Ashley Mcevoy sold 29,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.47, for a total value of $4,276,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,682 shares in the company, valued at $3,197,444.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

