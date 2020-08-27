Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU) Director Mai Fyfield Sells 306 Shares of Stock

Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU) Director Mai Fyfield sold 306 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total value of $45,747.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 306 shares in the company, valued at $45,747. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

On Friday, July 24th, Mai Fyfield sold 306 shares of Roku stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.66, for a total value of $45,183.96.

On Monday, July 27th, Mai Fyfield sold 3,680 shares of Roku stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.99, for a total value of $570,363.20.

On Wednesday, June 24th, Mai Fyfield sold 306 shares of Roku stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.13, for a total value of $38,901.78.

On Thursday, May 28th, Mai Fyfield sold 1,035 shares of Roku stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.63, for a total value of $109,327.05.

NASDAQ ROKU traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $163.46. 94,245 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,239,655. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.98. The company has a market cap of $18.43 billion, a PE ratio of -142.85 and a beta of 1.91. Roku Inc has a 52 week low of $58.22 and a 52 week high of $176.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.62.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.20. Roku had a negative return on equity of 19.43% and a negative net margin of 10.28%. On average, research analysts predict that Roku Inc will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ROKU shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Roku from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Roku from $90.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. ValuEngine raised Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Citigroup began coverage on Roku in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Roku from $145.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.68.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Roku by 117.1% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,904,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,631,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027,532 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Roku by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,525,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $993,504,000 after buying an additional 806,132 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Roku by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,151,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,956,000 after buying an additional 788,755 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Roku by 138.6% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,340,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,304,000 after buying an additional 778,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Roku by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,225,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,151,000 after buying an additional 741,898 shares during the last quarter. 59.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 27.1 million active accounts.

