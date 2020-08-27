Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, August 9th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.86.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $25.77 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.01. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.43 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 12.35 and a quick ratio of 12.35. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $9.01 and a fifty-two week high of $29.14.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.05. On average, analysts expect that Rocket Pharmaceuticals will post -1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RCKT. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 137.5% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 77,178 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 44,678 shares during the last quarter. Torray LLC lifted its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 87.8% in the first quarter. Torray LLC now owns 56,458 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 26,400 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 15.1% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 31,151 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 4,086 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,705,952 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,748,000 after acquiring an additional 69,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 39,442 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,949 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. It has clinical-stage lentiviral vector (LVV) programs under clinical testing to treat fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; and leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction It also has additional pre-clinical stage LVV programs include pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia; and infantile malignant osteopetrosis, a genetic disorder characterized by increased bone density and bone mass secondary to impaired bone resorption.

