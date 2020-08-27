Robert D. Strain Sells 7,887 Shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) Stock

Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) VP Robert D. Strain sold 7,887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total transaction of $610,532.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 69,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,416,996.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE BLL opened at $78.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.97. Ball Co. has a 1 year low of $51.26 and a 1 year high of $82.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.03. The company has a market capitalization of $25.30 billion, a PE ratio of 29.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 0.52.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.09. Ball had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 3.28%. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Ball Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.72%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ball in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Ball from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Ball from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Ball in a research report on Monday, June 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ball from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ball currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.64.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Merchants Corp lifted its holdings in Ball by 8,261.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 4,032,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $280,204,000 after buying an additional 3,984,064 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ball by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 3,530,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $245,318,000 after purchasing an additional 475,256 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Ball by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,487,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $225,532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098,470 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Ball by 2.9% during the second quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 3,184,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $221,299,000 after purchasing an additional 90,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Ball by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,714,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $188,651,000 after acquiring an additional 119,171 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

