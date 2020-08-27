Robert Bruce Atwell Sells 3,000 Shares of Nicolet Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:NCBS) Stock

Nicolet Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:NCBS) CEO Robert Bruce Atwell sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total value of $180,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:NCBS opened at $59.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.55. Nicolet Bankshares Inc has a fifty-two week low of $45.33 and a fifty-two week high of $75.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $632.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.81.

Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.34. Nicolet Bankshares had a net margin of 25.25% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The company had revenue of $49.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.00 million. Research analysts expect that Nicolet Bankshares Inc will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NCBS. BidaskClub raised Nicolet Bankshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nicolet Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Nicolet Bankshares in a research note on Friday, July 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Nicolet Bankshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Nicolet Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NCBS. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Nicolet Bankshares by 153.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,625 shares of the bank’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,287 shares of the bank’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Nicolet Bankshares by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,886 shares of the bank’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Nicolet Bankshares by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,101 shares of the bank’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Nicolet Bankshares by 78.7% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,356 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter. 38.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nicolet Bankshares

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Nicolet National Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services for businesses and individuals. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; various certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

